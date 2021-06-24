Derby County have been fined £100,000 but could still face a points reduction, which could result in relegation from the Championship.

It's after a Disciplinary Commission found that the club's accounts between June 2016 and June 2018 did not comply with the requirements of the Championship Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The EFL has the option to appeal this sanction imposed by the Disciplinary Commission and could enforce a points deduction on Derby County.

The points deduction would be imposed from the 2020/21 season which would see Derby County relegated to League One.

The EFL have said that Derby County's fixture list with Wycombe Wanderers will be interchangeable if the points deduction is enforced.

Derby County survived relegation by one point on the final day of the season Credit: PA Images

Derby County's first five fixtures without a points deduction:

Derby County vs Huddersfield

Peterborough United vs Derby County

Hull City vs Derby County

Derby County vs Middlesbrough

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest

Derby County's first five fixtures with a points deduction:

Derby County vs Accrington Stanley

Cheltenham Town vs Derby County

Wigan Athletic vs Derby County

Derby County vs Lincoln City

Sunderland vs Derby County

The Club disputes that a points’ deduction at any time is appropriate, and disputes that it is lawful for the EFL to seek to impose one retrospectively, altering the final league placings after the season has already finished. The Club looks forward to competing in the Championship in the 2021/22 season. Derby County Football Club

Despite not imposing the a points deduction the Disciplinary Commission have said the club have until August 18 to resubmit their accounts from between June 2016 and June 2018.