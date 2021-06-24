Derby County fined but could still face relegation from the Championship
Derby County have been fined £100,000 but could still face a points reduction, which could result in relegation from the Championship.
It's after a Disciplinary Commission found that the club's accounts between June 2016 and June 2018 did not comply with the requirements of the Championship Profitability and Sustainability Rules.
The EFL has the option to appeal this sanction imposed by the Disciplinary Commission and could enforce a points deduction on Derby County.
The points deduction would be imposed from the 2020/21 season which would see Derby County relegated to League One.
The EFL have said that Derby County's fixture list with Wycombe Wanderers will be interchangeable if the points deduction is enforced.
Derby County's first five fixtures without a points deduction:
Derby County vs Huddersfield
Peterborough United vs Derby County
Hull City vs Derby County
Derby County vs Middlesbrough
Derby County vs Nottingham Forest
Derby County's first five fixtures with a points deduction:
Derby County vs Accrington Stanley
Cheltenham Town vs Derby County
Wigan Athletic vs Derby County
Derby County vs Lincoln City
Sunderland vs Derby County
Despite not imposing the a points deduction the Disciplinary Commission have said the club have until August 18 to resubmit their accounts from between June 2016 and June 2018.