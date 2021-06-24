Man arrested after two police cars set on fire

Detectives have arrested a man as part of their enquiries after two police cars were deliberately set on fire.

An image showing the full extent of the destruction caused to the vehicles have also been issued as the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Gayle Hart, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured but this was still an incredibly serious incident."

It is totally unacceptable and extremely dangerous that someone should deliberately set fire to our police vehicles. This irresponsible act could have led to someone being seriously injured or worse. “As part of our ongoing work to establish the circumstances we’re appealing for help from members of the public.

Two people were seen on a motorbike shortly before this incident. We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have video footage, who may have seen the bike or who saw or heard anything suspicious or unusual around the time. DI Gayle Hart, Nottinghamshire Police

Officers were originally alerted by the sound of car alarms before they were shocked to see two parked cars on fire outside in the Newgate Street car park at around 2.20am on Monday (21 June).

Fire crews were quickly called to put out the blaze and once the area was safe it was established the police cars were damaged beyond repair.

Detectives are currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry including whether it could be linked to any other incidents of criminal activity in the area.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life has since been released on conditional bail.