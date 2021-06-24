Organisers 'devastated' to cancel Splendour music festival
The organisers of the Splendour music festival in Nottingham say they are devastated after cancelling the event for the second year in a row.
Following the government's decision to delay the easing of the remainder of the lockdown restrictions, the organisers say the event won't be able to happen.
In a statement on their website, they have apologised to those rely on the festival for work.
The organisers say they're already in talks with the acts from this year to check their availability for next year's festival.
Tickets from this year will be valid to be used next year.