Organisers 'devastated' to cancel Splendour music festival

The organisers of the Splendour music festival in Nottingham say they are devastated after cancelling the event for the second year in a row.

Following the government's decision to delay the easing of the remainder of the lockdown restrictions, the organisers say the event won't be able to happen.

Splendour festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row

In a statement on their website, they have apologised to those rely on the festival for work.

We’re devastated that we’re having to postpone for a second year running. We know this will be disappointing to everyone who had plans to attend, but also for all the artists, contractors and staff who count on Splendour for work. We can only say how sorry we are that we couldn’t make it work for this year. Statement on Splendour festival website

Splendour festival will take place next year on the 22 July at Wollaton Park

The organisers say they're already in talks with the acts from this year to check their availability for next year's festival.

Tickets from this year will be valid to be used next year.