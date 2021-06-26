Three people charged with murder of man shot in taxi

Play video

Pictures from Snapper SK

Three men have been charged with murdering an 18-year-old who was shot while sitting in a taxi.

Kimani Martin died when a shotgun was fired at him from another car in Tividale, near Dudley, last Sunday (20 June).

Kisharne Campbell, 23, and Usman Amjad, 21 - both of no fixed address - and Luke Adams, 19, from Walsall, will appear before Birmingham magistrates this morning (26 June).

A 25-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Mr Martin's family said he was a "jovial, loving, caring, kind young man." "He had a big heart," they said. "He loved everyone and was willing to help anyone."

Three special constables who were nearby came across the scene and tended to Kimani, but nothing could be done to save him. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.