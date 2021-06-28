Play video

Couples due to be married are facing heartbreak after their wedding venue in Nottinghamshire has announced its immediate closure.

Kelham Hall near Newark has posted a message on its website confirming it has ceased trading.The venue, owned by local businessman Jonathan Pass, also has a sign outside stating it has ceased trading and all reservations are cancelled.

For Joe and Aimee Kellam the closure is devastating news.

The couple got married at Kelham Hall last October, but due to Covid restrictions delayed their reception at the venue until July this year.

Only 15 people attended their wedding day, so they were hoping to celebrate with family and friends this summer.

Now they fear they've not only lost their big day, but also the £5,000 they spent booking the event.

"People have booked accommodation nearby," said Mrs Kellam.

"All their invitations are now wrong. All the personalised stuff is now wrong. So it's just got a huge knock-on effect."

Joe and Aimie Kellam got married at Kelham Hall last year, but due to Covid-19 restrictions delayed their reception to July 2021

Meanwhile, Luke Priestley, 33 and his fiancée Tess Hazeldine, 31, panicked after discovering the news on social media.Their wedding was postponed from November 2020 and June 17 this year, and had been rearranged for June 2022.The couple from Bulwell paid £4,995 for the reception after winning the venue and ceremony for free in a competition.

Miss Hazeldine said: "We have wedding insurance but have to wait for a letter from the liquidators."Unfortunately we paid it fully and we have been told not to hold our breath about getting it back."We have had no contact from them."We feel awful. We were already deflated after having to postpone it the first time and then the second. It took away all the magic of it."

The venue closure means Luke Priestley and his fiancée Tess Hazeldine have had their wedding cancelled for a third time Credit: BPM

Kelham Hall was owned by Newark & Sherwood District Council until 2014 when it was sold to Kelham Hall Ltd.

The company's website confirms it has ceased trading due to what it says are the 'continuing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic', and insolvency practioners have now been appointed.

Other events due to be held at Kelham Hall, such as the Asylum Steampunk festival in August, are also in doubt.

Organisers of a steampunk festival, due to take place at Kelham Hall at the end of August, have suspended ticket sales.John Naylor posted on Facebook: "We have been informed that Kelham Hall is in financial difficulties.“We are suspending tickets until we can discuss options with both the administrators and the local authorities. At this point, we are as gobsmacked as everyone else.”

ITV News has tried to contact the owners, but have yet to receive a response.

Kelham Hall is a Victorian stately home located in the Trent Valley near Newark, Nottinghamshire, surrounded by 42 acres of parkland Credit: Kelham Hall

A full statement from the owners of Kelham Hall reads:

To all our customers,

Please be advised that Kelham Hall Limited ceased trading on Wednesday 23rd June as a result of the continuing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The mortgagee has now taken possession of the property and the campsite and fishing pegs are closed.

We are extremely sorry that we are unable to continue with your booking. Insolvency practitioners have been appointed to place the company into liquidation and they will be in contact with all creditors in due course.

Kelham Hall Limited