The 'football fanatic' from Birmingham using his flags to attract more fans
A businessman in Birmingham has kitted out his store with 400 England flags in a show of support for the Three Lions.
Noel Barton, who runs a furniture store in Erdington, spent 3 days decorating his shop - all while serving customers.
The self-proclaimed "football fanatic" has told ITV News he hopes his flags and custom-made mask bring in more support for the team:
England v Germany: Thousands gather in Wembley ahead of huge Euro 2020 clash
Having run his own Sunday football team for the last 35 years, Noel says the sports is "in his blood."
With that in mind, he predicts a 2-0 win for England against Germany tonight.
He says he'll be shutting up shop early so he can head to his local to watch the match:
Noel says regardless of tonight's result, the flags will stay up for a few weeks "just to remind everybody" how well England have done.
Read more: