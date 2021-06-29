The 'football fanatic' from Birmingham using his flags to attract more fans

Play video

A businessman in Birmingham has kitted out his store with 400 England flags in a show of support for the Three Lions.

Noel Barton, who runs a furniture store in Erdington, spent 3 days decorating his shop - all while serving customers.

The self-proclaimed "football fanatic" has told ITV News he hopes his flags and custom-made mask bring in more support for the team:

Play video

Having run his own Sunday football team for the last 35 years, Noel says the sports is "in his blood."

With that in mind, he predicts a 2-0 win for England against Germany tonight.

He says he'll be shutting up shop early so he can head to his local to watch the match:

Play video

Noel says regardless of tonight's result, the flags will stay up for a few weeks "just to remind everybody" how well England have done.

Read more: