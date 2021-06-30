Play video

A family near Lichfield have been reunited with their beloved Schnauzer dog Trouser, after they feared they’d never see her again.

The 11-year-old ran off from her usual post at the Downes family business in the village of Whittington, where it's thought thieves then loaded her into a van.

Missing posters went up around the village, where her owners say she was ‘adored,’ and a £1,000 reward was put on offer.

But more than two weeks later, they got the call that Trouser had been found 25 miles away in another county.

She'd been picked up by a warden in Coalville in Leicestershire.

Her owner described it as the 'new' greatest moment of his life:

