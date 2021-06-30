More than 1,000 healthcare staff in Derbyshire haven’t taken Covid vaccine offer

More than a thousand healthcare staff in Derbyshire and Burton have not yet taken up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Frontline healthcare workers were among the very first in the county and city to be offered coronavirus vaccines in early December, initially through clinics at Royal Derby Hospital and Chesterfield Royal Hospital. While the percentage of workers being vaccinated is high, figures show hundreds of NHS staff are yet to take up the offer.

At the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees Royal Derby and Queen's Hospital in Burton, 16,398 staff are eligible for vaccination. Of those, 15,806 have had a jab, leaving 592 members of staff who have not.

96.4% healthcare staff vaccinated at University Hospitals of Derby & Burton NHS Foundation Trust

The Royal Derby Hospital Credit: ITV News Central

At the Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, 93% of its 4,000 staff have been vaccinated against the virus, leaving around 280 who have not.

Derbyshire Community Health Services, which is leading the vaccination roll-out in the county and city, has vaccinated 95.1% of its 4,500 staff, meaning around 220 have not had a jab.

Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has not provided up-to-date figures on how many of their staff have been vaccinated against Covid-19. In early March, the latest figures publicly disclosed, Derbyshire Healthcare said it had vaccinated 80% of its 2,400 staff - meaning around 480 hadn't had a jab - with the trust itself vaccinating employees at Kingsway Hospital in Derby.

Credit: PA Images

Currently, vaccination is not mandatory for healthcare staff, though former Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested earlier this month that it could be made compulsory for workers to have a vaccine or face being redeployed away from frontline services.

He said it was a "sensible and reasonable step" to make it compulsory for care home staff to be vaccinated and that he would consult on extending this to the NHS.

A Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: "The vast majority of Derbyshire Healthcare colleagues have now received one or both of their COVID vaccines and we have been pleased by the level of uptake amongst our staff, which is above the national average.”

There continue to be opportunities for colleagues to receive their vaccinations and we are talking to people who have not yet been vaccinated to understand any concerns or specific requirements that we can support - for example by making arrangements for people to attend clinics that meet particular needs in terms of age or health condition. Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson

A spokesperson for Joined Up Care Derbyshire, responding on behalf of trusts across the county and city, said: "Our staff have been able to make an informed choice about the vaccination, including issues relative to their own personal circumstances, and we respect the choice of staff in this matter.”

All our staff continue to follow very strict guidance on wearing protective equipment, conducting lateral flow tests at home and following other infection prevention and control measures, for the benefit of their patients and themselves. Joined Up Care Derbyshire spokesperson

