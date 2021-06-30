Watch: How the Midlands celebrated England’s historic win against Germany

Play video

Fans celebrated at the Button Factory in Birmingham as England scored their second goal against Germany.

There were scenes of jubilation across the Midlands last night as football fans celebrated England's 2-0 victory over Germany, booking them a spot in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane secured a historic win for the Three Lions at a raucous Wembley, with strains of 'Football’s Coming Home' echoing around the stadium after the result.

But, it was Aston Villa's star man Jack Grealish that was at the centre of the action for those watching in the Midlands.

Grealish came off the bench in the second half and helped to set up England's first goal in the 75th minute. 10 minutes later he was involved again - this time crossing for captain Harry Kane to head home.

Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw and Jack Grealish celebrate Credit: PA Images

Pubs, bars and fan parks across the region erupted in celebration after both goals.

Fans cheered on from a sports bar in Cannock:

Play video

Supporters in Birmingham were left delighted by the result:

Play video

While after the game, fans gathered in Nottingham City Centre, cheering 'Football's Coming Home.'

Play video

Pictures from BPM

Even the Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, joined in on the fun, saying one of the region's trams may be renamed after the Villa player:

