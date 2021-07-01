Up to 1,000 pupils at a secondary school in Derby will be studying from home until July 12th after an ‘unprecedented’ Covid-19 outbreak among pupils.

Students at Littleover Community School are being asked to join lessons online in an attempt to bring the outbreak under control.

Headteacher Jon Wilding has written to parents saying measures to keep just Year 7 pupils at home, introduced last Thursday, have not worked.

He said: "Cases have continued to increase over the weekend...We now have rising cases in all year groups and I am extremely concerned about the ongoing situation.”

After discussions with the city council...we have regrettably made the decision to move to remote learning for all students in years seven to ten...until Monday, July 12.

The purpose of this is to allow time for current levels of Covid-19 cases to stabilise and, hopefully, start to drop in school and in the local community. Jon Wilding, Headteacher

Pupils in year 12, who have only been in school to take exams, will continue to attend school for exams this week and if cases remain low in that year group, they will also be in school next week.

Sixth form induction days scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week had already been postponed.

Pupils in years 11 and 13 have already completed their learning and left last month.

Mr Wilding continued: "I cannot begin to tell you how disappointed and frustrated I am to have to make this decision.”

With each positive case we are required to identify close contacts, which typically average around 10 students per positive case. In this instance, the number of close contacts was up to several hundred…

The difference with our situation this time is that close contacts appear to be contracting the virus from students testing positive, which we had not experienced previously.

The speed of how this has spread through students in the school and the numbers of cases we have had reported in the last week is unprecedented in our experience over the last year. Jon Wilding

