1,000 pupils studying from home after ‘unprecedented’ Covid outbreak at Derby school
Up to 1,000 pupils at a secondary school in Derby will be studying from home until July 12th after an ‘unprecedented’ Covid-19 outbreak among pupils.
Students at Littleover Community School are being asked to join lessons online in an attempt to bring the outbreak under control.
Headteacher Jon Wilding has written to parents saying measures to keep just Year 7 pupils at home, introduced last Thursday, have not worked.
He said: "Cases have continued to increase over the weekend...We now have rising cases in all year groups and I am extremely concerned about the ongoing situation.”
Pupils in year 12, who have only been in school to take exams, will continue to attend school for exams this week and if cases remain low in that year group, they will also be in school next week.
Sixth form induction days scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week had already been postponed.
Pupils in years 11 and 13 have already completed their learning and left last month.
Mr Wilding continued: "I cannot begin to tell you how disappointed and frustrated I am to have to make this decision.”
