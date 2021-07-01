Outbreak of Covid cases in Staffordshire following England v Scotland game

Play video

Football fans who watched the England v Scotland match at a sports bar in Staffordshire are being urged to book a Covid test after several positive coronavirus cases were linked to a venue.

Anyone who was in the premises or beer garden of the Tamworth Sports Bar on the evening of Friday 18th, Saturday 19th or Sunday 20th is being urged to book a PCR test.The appeal follows a sharp rise in cases in Tamworth, where the seven-day Covid case rate of 100 is now the highest in Staffordshire.

England and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish shadowed by Scotland's Billy Gilmour during the Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA Images

Dr Richard Harling, Director for Public Health at Staffordshire County Council, said: “As we have seen a number of cases linked to the venue, we want anyone who was in Tamworth Sports Bar or its garden for the England v Scotland match, or last weekend, to book themselves a test."

The bar has closed this weekend for a deep clean and the borough’s environmental health officers are working closely with the management on its covid safety measures for when it reopens. Dr Richard Harling, Director for Public Health at Staffordshire County Council

Dr Johnny McMahon, Cabinet Support Member for Health and Integrated Care at Staffordshire County Council said: “We are concerned by the rapid rise in cases in Tamworth this week and urge everyone in the borough to do their bit to stop the spread as quickly as we can.

That means to stick to the rules around hands, face, space and fresh air, and get yourself tested regularly, even if you have been vaccinated. Regular testing means we discover cases early, isolate them, trace any close contacts and stop the virus in its tracks. Dr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Health officials say a local testing site at the Spinning School Lane carpark will stay open for longer this weekend, though appointments must be booked in advance.

