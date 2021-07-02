Commonwealth Games: India's Archery and Shooting Championships cancelled

The 2022 Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships which were due to take place in India have been cancelled.

Organisers say it comes after "careful consideration of several factors, including the continued uncertainty created by the Covid pandemic."

We are disappointed that the 2022 Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships will no longer take place however, this is the right decision to take in the current climate.

Despite this news, there are numerous key learnings that will benefit our ongoing work as we look to innovate and create new Commonwealth Sport Properties. The Chandigarh 2022 concept has identified exciting opportunities regarding future co-hosting possibilities that we must further explore.

We very much are looking forward to welcoming Team India to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Dame Louise Martin DBE, Commonwealth Games Federation President

The Archery and Shooting Championships would have been held in a separate event to the ones in Birmingham, in Chandigarh, in northern India, in January next year.

Although shooting is not a compulsory Commonwealth Games sport, it has been part of every Games but one, since the 1966 Games in Jamaica.

The Commonweath Games Federation has hinted that in the future, cities could co-host the Games, meaning events could take place in locations scattered around the world, best suited to the sports facilities of different countries.

Medals won at the Championships in Chandigarh would have be added to the final tally for Birmingham 2022.

Today's decision was taken by Commonwealth Games India Executive Board, with the support of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Read more: