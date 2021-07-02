Commonwealth Games: India's Archery and Shooting Championships cancelled
The 2022 Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships which were due to take place in India have been cancelled.
Organisers say it comes after "careful consideration of several factors, including the continued uncertainty created by the Covid pandemic."
The Archery and Shooting Championships would have been held in a separate event to the ones in Birmingham, in Chandigarh, in northern India, in January next year.
Although shooting is not a compulsory Commonwealth Games sport, it has been part of every Games but one, since the 1966 Games in Jamaica.
The Commonweath Games Federation has hinted that in the future, cities could co-host the Games, meaning events could take place in locations scattered around the world, best suited to the sports facilities of different countries.
Medals won at the Championships in Chandigarh would have be added to the final tally for Birmingham 2022.
Today's decision was taken by Commonwealth Games India Executive Board, with the support of the Commonwealth Games Federation.
Read more: