Dudley NHS Trust pleads guilty to safety failings after deaths of two patients

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has pleaded guilty to safety failings following the deaths of two patients.

33-year-old mother-of-six Natalie Billingham and 14-year-old Kaysie-Jane Bland both died at Russells Hall Hospital with sepsis, shortly after being admitted.

Today, at the town's magistrates' court, a lawyer acting on behalf of the Trust admitted two breaches of the 2008 Health and Social Care Act.

The charges, which were brought about following an investigation by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), relate to a failure to provide treatment in a safe way, resulting in harm, in February and March 2018.

The Dudley Group Trust's lawyer, Paul Spencer, said the organisation's guilty plea in respect of Natalie Billingham, from Tipton, was being entered on the basis that it did not accept its failings led to her death.

While Mr Spencer said the Trust did accept that the "poor care and treatment" of Kaysie-Jane Robinson, from Netherton, had caused her death.

