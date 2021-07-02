Milk Carton Kids: Brother of boy who disappeared in 1996 digs up Solihull parkland in search of missing sibling
Watch Mark Gough's report
The brother of a boy who went missing in 1996 has begun excavating parkland in Solihull in search of his sibling.
Lee O'Toole's brother David went missing with his friend Patrick Warren on Boxing Day in 1996.
Now, following a recent documentary which linked convicted child killer Brian Field to the boys, Lee has organised a dig. Lee says it’s where a witness saw the suspect digging.
Field has always denied any involvement, and while supporters of the boys' families are now helping with the dig, police have asked them to stop.
West Midlands Police say: “Following a review of the investigation based on the evidence we have to date, we were aware of the location where family members and local community are digging. This location was assessed in 2006 and again more recently.”
The boys became known as the "Milk Carton Kids" after being the first children to appear on milk cartons as part of a campaign by the National Missing Persons Helpline.
The digging continues.