Euro 2020: Celebrations in the Midlands as England beat Ukraine
Football fans across the Midlands are celebrating tonight after England won their big make-or-break Euro 2020 quarter-final match against Ukraine in Rome tonight.
The 4-0 victory for Gareth Southgate's team mean England have reached the semi-finals for first time in 25 years.
Three Lions fans at The Black Dog in Leicestershire celebrate England's third goal against Ukraine.
For those watching in the Midlands, all eyes would have been on Jack Grealish, the Villa frontman who was at the centre of the action during Tuesday night's match against Germany.
Grealish came off the bench in the second half and helped to set up England's first goal in the 75th minute. 10 minutes later he was involved again - crossing the ball for captain Harry Kane to head home.
But, like several Midlands players, Grealish started out, and was kept on the subs bench:Aston Villa - Jack Grealish & Tyrone MingsWolves - Conor CoadyWest Bromwich Albion - Sam JohnstoneStoke-On-Trent - Aaron RamsdaleStourbridge - Jude Bellingham (ended up playing)
Ahead of the match, his old PE teacher told us if Grealish was on side, Ukraine wouldn't have stood a chance:
Tom Seickell, St Peter's Catholic School
But it's not just Grealish's teachers who've watched him grow into one of England's top players - so have Villa fans.
We caught up with a few who were rooting for Jack and the squad:
Jag Thabal, Punjabi Villans
And, of course, bars and pubs across the Midlands were gearing up for a busy night.
Those at The Button Factory in Birmingham said the Euros have been a fantastic boost for the local economy after the changing Covid restrictions over the last year.
Paul Bruce, The Button Factory
Though not everyone was cheering on England.
In Nottingham, the Ukrainian Community Centre had been gearing up for the big game and were feeling confident ahead of the match:
Michael Holod, Nottingham Ukrainian Club
