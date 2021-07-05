Man charged with murder of father-of-five at Rowley Regis industrial estate

West Midlands Police have charged a man with murder after discovering the body of a father-of-five at a Black Country industrial estate. Carl Woodall was found dead at a unit in Doulton Road, Rowley Regis on 28th June. A post mortem examination revealed the 44-year-old died from multiple injuries.

Police say the investigation led them to Nottingham where two men were arrested on Thursday night (1 July).

27-year-old James McGhee, from Stanstead Avenue in Bulwell, has now been charged with Carl’s murder and is set to appear in Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (5th July).

The other man arrested has been released from police custody.

Detectives from West Midlands Police are still appealing for information.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse said: "The investigation has progressed rapidly and this is a significant development – but our enquiries continue and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch."

She added Carl’s family are "understandably distraught".