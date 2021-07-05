Play video

A Nottinghamshire-based drone service has joined forces with over one hundred volunteers to help reunite lost dogs with their owners.

Former policeman and drone operator Phil James uses a powerful thermal imaging device on his drone which makes animals easier to find.

Now he provides this assistance for free, in between in his paid jobs.

This year alone Mr James has helped to locate 17 dogs who have been reported missing by their owners.

I thought that there was something in this, so I put a WhatsApp group together and I have now got 114 volunteers who help me come out and search. Phil James

Recently Phil James used his drone to help locate Harvey the Husky who had been lost next to a canal in Cotgrave, Rushcliffe.

However, since Phil successfully rescued Harvey he's been struggling to keep up with the demand of people contacting him for his services.

Mr James set up a GoFundMe page to help ensure that he and his team can provide the best service to the community. If you would like to donate, click here.

Arial footage of a drone search

The rescue occurred on Monday, June 28, close to Nottingham City Airport when the dog's owner rang Phil in search of her missing pup.

He said: "I got a call from a woman named Rosie who was very panicked like most owners are when they lose their dogs.

"Luckily because of the work I do I know a lot of the airports, so I rang the manager at Tollerton airport at about 7.20 in the evening just to get permission to fly because it was right next to the airport, and I need permission to fly within the flight restriction zones.

"I got permission before I had even got there, got the drone up and he was located near the canal.

"The Husky had a harness on and obviously got caught up in his harness which meant he'd been stung by nettles and things like that, but he was okay.

"It doesn't take long to find these dogs with a thermal drone, the thermal drone is equivalent to what police helicopters use - it will find a rabbit in a bush from 70 metres in the air, so it is very powerful."

