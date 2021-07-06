The father of a woman who has been reported missing in Japan has spoken of how he is now waiting by the telephone for news of his daughter's whereabouts.Teacher Alice Hodgkinson, a former student at Bluecoat Academy in Nottingham, was last seen on Wednesday, June 30, in Kanagawa, Tokyo, where she had been living.The 28-year-old was reported missing after she failed to turn up for work.Alice's dad, Stephen Hodgkinson, last heard from his daughter on the day of her disappearance and all seemed well.

Mr Hodgkinson said he had a 'normal' conversation with his daughter via email which gave him no reason to believe anything was wrong.

There's nothing I can do and I am just waiting by the telephone for news at the moment.

Colleagues of Alice's in Japan are said to be concerned over her disappearance and Mr Hodgkinson said they have been doing what they can to help at this time.

Her brother, Peter Hodgkinson, has already spoken on social media where he has issued an appeal to find her.He said: "I know that the police went round to her home again today (Monday 5th July) so the investigation is continuing."We have Nottinghamshire Police setting up a link with the police in Japan over InterPol to deliver news and information to us, but this does take a few days to get setup."The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also have an incident logged."A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office told Nottinghamshire Live: "We are in contact with local authorities in Japan regarding a missing British woman."Alice is described as being around 5ft 6in tall and a picture shows her with shoulder-length blonde hair.A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Police said: “When a person goes missing who is originally from our area we will always seek to work with relevant authorities and support local families to try and trace them."