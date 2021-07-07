How people in the Midlands are preparing for the England game

Football fans in the Midlands are preparing to cheer their team to victory in tonight's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

It's hoped Aston Villa's Jack Grealish will make an appearance following his performance against Germany.

The England v Denmark will air live on ITV and ITV Hub on Wednesday 7 July - coverage begins from 6.30pm, kick off at 8pm Credit: Sarah Bennett / Castle Donington

Meanwhile, Three Lions fans have been asked to keep up the good work after no football related arrests were made in Nottingham over the weekend.

People were seen celebrating in Old Market Square after the match and police have praised the public for their cooperation with officers in the city.

There are still reminders about Covid-19 safety ahead of the match. Director for Health and Care at Staffordshire County Council, Dr Richard Harling, said: “England fans will be hoping for a great result tonight, but we want to see as few positive Covid results linked to people watching the game as possible."

"This is only achievable if people are taking care and following the rules in place at venues to keep them safe."

If Gareth Southgate's side wins tonight then England will make it to their first major final since 1966.

Denmark and Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will be out to stop that and he joked with the media that football won't be coming home.

