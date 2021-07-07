Walleys Quarry: Toxic fumes are 'creating a public health emergency'

Play video

Toxic fumes from a landfill site in Staffordshire are creating a 'public health emergency with potentially catastrophic consequences', according to a respiratory specialist.

The specialist was asked to examine the case of a young boy living near Walleys Quarry in Silverdale.

People living there have long campaigned for changes at the site, and say they're horrified by these latest findings - as the doctor warned the levels could have a serious effect not just on the boy, but on everyone in the community.

The report is by Dr Ian Sidha, a consultant respiratory paediatrician, he found:

Environmental exposure to H2S is significantly impairing Mathew's current health and Quality of Life. Continued exposure will have a lifelong detrimental effect on his future respiratory health, and this will subsequently reduce his life expectancy. The levels of H2S from Walleys Landfill site are high enough to cause airway and lung problems in Mathew and his community.

The report was sent to the Environment Agency for consideration.

In response, they said: "We've instructed Walley's Quarry Ltd to invest in a number of complex and costly engineering solutions in a very short-period of time. We are already seeing some small improvements… and are continually assessing the effectiveness of each set of actions, as well as giving them new actions to complete around gas management. …I want to be clear that we will not stop until the operator effectively manages the odour from its operations."

It comes after The Environment Agency was blasted as 'late to the party' by residents in Newcastle Under Lyme.

Residents say the regulation of the landfill site is botched and the smell from it is ruining their lives.

The Agency had already found Red Industries - which owns the site at the old Walley's Quarry - in breach of the terms of its permit. On May 25th it announced it had discovered a further five failings.

Bosses at Walleys Quarry itself said they were reviewing the report, and would not be commenting.

Campaigners are now planning another protest on Saturday.

Read more: