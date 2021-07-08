EURO 2020: England return to Midlands training camp for final preparations

The England football team have arrived back in the Midlands for training ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday (11th July).

Southgate's side are now undergoing in depth checks for injuries following their 2-1 win over Denmark in last night's semi-final. The manager has confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far but further checks will be carried out at the training camp at St George's Park in Burton upon Trent today.

No injuries have been reported following England's win over Denmark in the semi-final Credit: PA

Gareth Southgate says the squad will return straight to St George's Park for Euro 2020 Final preparations Credit: PA

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Stourbridge-born Jude Bellingham are among the Midlands players in the squad who turned to Twitter last night to celebrate England's victory after the match went into extra time and Harry Kane secured the win in the 104th minute, scoring the rebound from his initial penalty kick

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire's old school in Derbyshire told ITV Central of their delight at seeing the former pupil's success and described how inspirational it's been for their current students.

We are incredibly proud to see one of our former pupils representing England so magnificently. Harry and his brothers and sister were all wonderful members of our school. Harry embodies the greatest qualities that the school instils into its pupils; leadership, humility, hard work, respect and resilience alongside his exceptional talent. Mrs Dengate, Headteacher, St Mary’s Catholic High School

John Stones and Harry Maguire celebrate England's victory over Denmark Credit: PA

Last night's win created scenes of elation across the Midlands, including Birmingham's Canal House and the Trent Navigation Inn in Nottingham. The team's place in the Euro 2020 final will be England's men's first major final since 1966.

