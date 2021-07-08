EURO 2020: England return to Midlands training camp for final preparations
The England football team have arrived back in the Midlands for training ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday (11th July).
Southgate's side are now undergoing in depth checks for injuries following their 2-1 win over Denmark in last night's semi-final. The manager has confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far but further checks will be carried out at the training camp at St George's Park in Burton upon Trent today.
Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Stourbridge-born Jude Bellingham are among the Midlands players in the squad who turned to Twitter last night to celebrate England's victory after the match went into extra time and Harry Kane secured the win in the 104th minute, scoring the rebound from his initial penalty kick
Meanwhile, Harry Maguire's old school in Derbyshire told ITV Central of their delight at seeing the former pupil's success and described how inspirational it's been for their current students.
Last night's win created scenes of elation across the Midlands, including Birmingham's Canal House and the Trent Navigation Inn in Nottingham. The team's place in the Euro 2020 final will be England's men's first major final since 1966.
Read more: