Holidays are back! Airlines open new routes from Midlands airports as quarantine rules are relaxed
Several major airlines have announced they're opening up routes to amber list destinations from airports in the Midlands after the government confirmed that fully-vaccinated travellers will NOT need to quarantine after 19th July.
Ryanair, Easyjet, Jet2, BA and Virgin Atlantic, which all operate from either Birmingham airport or East Midlands airport, had previously suspended flights to all amber and red list countries. However, they now expect to see a surge in holiday bookings after the government said that people who have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine and children under the age of 18 will be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to amber list destinations from July 19th.
Jet2Holidays says the news finally signals a meaningful restart to international travel.
EasyJet have also welcomed the news but the company says travel restrictions need to be lifted even further.
British Airways say that more countries now need to be added to the green list.
From July 19, the guidance that people should not travel to countries on the amber list will also be removed, allowing people to travel for leisure, business and to see family.
But Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has warned, “an amber list country could still turn red”, meaning hotel quarantine would become a requirement.
Key points:
A fully vaccinated traveller is someone who is 14 days past their final dose of the vaccine and had their vaccine through the NHS. This requirement means that British people living abroad, who have not had their vaccine in the UK, will still have to quarantine when arriving in the UK from an amber list destination.
Because health matters are devolved, the implementation of the policy may "differ across UK administrations".
People returning from holidays from amber destinations, such as France, Spain, and Portugal, will still be required to take a Covid-19 test three days before returning.
They will also have to take a test on or before the second day of their return, but will be exempted from the day eight test.
Children under-18, who have not been offered the vaccine, will also be exempt from quarantine and will not have to take a test on the eighth day after their return.
