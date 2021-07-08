Several major airlines have announced they're opening up routes to amber list destinations from airports in the Midlands after the government confirmed that fully-vaccinated travellers will NOT need to quarantine after 19th July.

Ryanair, Easyjet, Jet2, BA and Virgin Atlantic, which all operate from either Birmingham airport or East Midlands airport, had previously suspended flights to all amber and red list countries. However, they now expect to see a surge in holiday bookings after the government said that people who have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine and children under the age of 18 will be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to amber list destinations from July 19th.

Jet2Holidays says the news finally signals a meaningful restart to international travel.

This is an extremely positive step forward for the travel industry. It is fantastic news for our customers who want nothing more than to get away, and we cannot wait to take them on their well-deserved holidays. “We look forward to the Scottish and Northern Ireland Governments following suit and await further good news from the devolved nations. Steve Heapy, CEO, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

EasyJet have also welcomed the news but the company says travel restrictions need to be lifted even further.

...Now millions will finally be able to reunite with family and loved ones abroad or take that long-awaited trip this summer. But with unnecessary testing staying in place, more needs to be done. We do not want to see a return to flying being a preserve of the rich, and expensive testing could sadly make travel out of reach for some this summer. Johan Lundgren, Chief Executive, EasyJet

British Airways say that more countries now need to be added to the green list.

The Government needs to quickly extend this to all vaccinated travellers, agree a reciprocal deal with the US, add more countries to the green list and reduce the need for unnecessary, expensive tests. This will allow the UK to catch up with other countries and send a message that global Britain is now, finally, open again. Sean Doyle, Chief Executive, British Airways

From July 19, the guidance that people should not travel to countries on the amber list will also be removed, allowing people to travel for leisure, business and to see family.

But Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has warned, “an amber list country could still turn red”, meaning hotel quarantine would become a requirement.

Key points:

A fully vaccinated traveller is someone who is 14 days past their final dose of the vaccine and had their vaccine through the NHS. This requirement means that British people living abroad, who have not had their vaccine in the UK, will still have to quarantine when arriving in the UK from an amber list destination.

Because health matters are devolved, the implementation of the policy may "differ across UK administrations".

People returning from holidays from amber destinations, such as France, Spain, and Portugal, will still be required to take a Covid-19 test three days before returning.

They will also have to take a test on or before the second day of their return, but will be exempted from the day eight test.

Children under-18, who have not been offered the vaccine, will also be exempt from quarantine and will not have to take a test on the eighth day after their return.

