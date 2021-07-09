Play video

Win or lose, Roger Homer is about to become part of a select group of football supporters - fans who have attended not one but two international England men's finals.

The 74-year-old from Halesowen near Dudley has tickets for the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, and this time he'll be accompanied by his Grandson.

Roger was 19 when he attended the 1966 final, and his ticket cost 10 shillings.

"I'm very excited but I'm not going to make a prediction. I've been following football too long to make predictions" says Roger.

He missed his sister's twenty-first birthday party to go to the last final , for which he still has his programme and ticket.

"It was just a fantastic day, unbelievable atmosphere. Like people are saying now is an unbelievable atmosphere it was the same then.

One of my standout memories of it was seeing Muhammad Ali. He was in London to fight Henry Cooper."

The England and German teams line up on the pitch at Wembley before the 1966 World Cup. Credit: PA

Geoff Hurst's decisive strike in the final minutes of extra time was a moment for every England fan to treasure, but especially so for those who were there.

"I was behind that goal when he scored the fourth goal and everybody just erupted because obviously last minute, four two - we'd won.

"Everybody just went absolutely berserk just like on Wednesday night, and one of my biggest memories was the whole crowd coming out of the ground singing ee-aye-addy-oh we've won the cup, because that was the football chant in those days".

Despite saying he would not make a prediction, Roger finally admitted that England could do it, but they will be in for a tough match.

"If you had to say one team I think I'd say England, but Italy haven't been beaten for thirty three games and they're very experienced".

