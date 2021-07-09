Parents and pupils of a school in Nottinghamshire are delighted after being told football fans can arrive a little later on Monday morning.Fairfield Academy in Stapleford sent a message out to all parents to say that any children who will be staying up late for Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy don't have to be at school until 10.30am.

Those staying up to watch the match on Sunday could be up as late as 11pm if the game goes to extra time and penalties. Families took to Facebook to share the news.In an email to parents with the heading 'It's coming home', the school on Toton Lane wrote:

"If your child is a football fan and is likely to be staying up until 11pm on Sunday to watch the final you are welcome to let them stay in bed a bit longer, making sure they arrive at school before 10.30am on Monday morning. We would rather have children rested and in school ready to learn rather than absent all day or grumpy. Fairfield Academy, Stapleford

After hearing about Fairfield Academy, a local councillor has called on other schools in the area to follow suit and give pupils a lie in on Monday morning.

Richard MacRae is an Independent councillor for Stapleford North, and he backs the later start time."I think it's a fantastic move and let's just hope others follow suit."I know not everyone is a football fan so not all parents and kids will want to take up the opportunity and that's fine but for those that do stay up, this is a good move."This is huge for this generation, finals like this only come around once in a generation - let's hope more than that but for now, this is for the kids, it's their night and they will remember it for years to come. "

England manager Gareth Southgate reacts to the final whistle as the men's team win the semi-final match against Denmark Credit: PA

Mr McRae said he was so impressed with the idea that he has emailed other schools urging them to consider doing the same."I have contacted all the other schools around first thing this morning. It's completely their decision and individual to each of the schools, but I hope those that can, will think about it."

