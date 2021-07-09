The body of a teacher from Nottinghamshire who was reported missing in Japan earlier this month has been found dead.

Alice Hodgkinson's family have paid tribute to her as an "intelligent, adventurous, confident, caring young woman."

Nottinghamshire Police say local authorities in Japan discovered the body on Wednesday 7 July, and it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances.

Teacher Alice Hodgkinson, a former student at Bluecoat Academy in Nottingham, was last seen on Wednesday, June 30, in Kanagawa, Tokyo, where she had been living.The 28-year-old was reported missing after she failed to turn up for work.

Teacher Alice Hodgkinson Credit: PA

Her family, who live in Nottinghamshire, are being supported locally and have issued a statement about Alice.

Together, Alice’s mother Julie, father Steve and brother Peter have said: “Alice was an intelligent, adventurous, confident, caring, young woman with a tremendous sense of humour and news of her death has hit us hard as a family as you might imagine.

"This was clearly not the outcome we had hoped for. She will be sorely missed and we would ask that our family is left in peace at this difficult time so we can come to terms with what has happened.

"We would also like to thank all those people, both in the UK and Japan, who have worked so very hard to raise awareness of Alice's disappearance and provide practical support. Their support at this difficult time has been truly humbling. Thank you one and all.”

Nottinghamshire Police say officers will continue to support the family in the coming days, working with relevant authorities.