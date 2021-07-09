A man has been jailed for 9 years after stabbing two paramedics who came to check on him in Wolverhampton.

53 year-old Martyn Smith, attacked Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave at his maisonette in Stephens Close, Ashmore Park, on July 6 last year.

The West Midlands Ambulance paramedics had been called out to the property to check on his welfare.

Shortly after arriving, they used their emergency alert to say they had been stabbed.

They were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham after suffering serious injuries.

Michael Evans was released from Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 7 after being treated for cuts to his back. He continued his recovery at home.

Deena remained in hospital after being stabbed in the chest which resulted in nerve damage. She was released from hospital 2 days later.

Deena and Michael had released a message in which they said physically they were recovering well but said the memory of the attack has stayed with them.

Both colleagues have children and say their families have also suffered in the weeks that have followed.

At an earlier hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Smith admitted to two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Appearing at the same court today (July 14) he was sentenced to 9 years in prison.

I hope today’s sentence acts as a deterrent and sends a strong message that attacks on emergency service workers will not be tolerated. I want to also place my thanks on record to the crews who attended Mick and Deena and had the heart-breaking job of saving their lives. Anthony Marsh, Chief Executive, West Midlands Ambulance Service Trust

Ambulance staff will be able to turn the cameras on with a button. Credit: PA

In the last year, more than 3,500 ambulance staff reported being assaulted across the country, a 32% rise from five years ago.

Paramedics in England are to be fitted with body cameras to try to prevent thousands of attacks on frontline staff each year.

Medics will wear the cameras and be able to press a button to start recording if patients or the public become aggressive or abusive, with filming made available to police if required.

It is hoped staff will feel safer wearing the equipment.

Michael Hipsgrave and Deena Evans have also called for all paramedics to be issued with stab vests.

West Midlands Ambulance say trials of body armour will be introduced at the Willenhall hub where they work later this year.

