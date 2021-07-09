The drastic reduction in physical activity among Derbyshire's children has been described as a "time bomb" for future health issues.

Only 10% of Derbyshire's children are reaching a target to exercise for an hour a day - that's dropped from 66% before the pandemic.

Stuart Batchelor, the strategic director of Active Derbyshire, told Derbyshire County Council in a health and well-being meeting on June 8, that the figure was a direct result of lockdowns and kids being out of school.

Mr Batchelor told the meeting: "The effect for our children has been devastating, this has particularly been the case in less active families and those who are more deprived."

"It is a time bomb for what could come in the future."

He reiterated that the loss of physical activity for younger children has been "devastating", particularly in lower socioeconomic groups.

Mr Batchelor said tackling the "deep roots" of inequality were key to solving the problem.

So how much exercise should children be doing?

According to the NHS website, young people between the ages of five and 18 need to aim for an average of at least 60 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity a day.

Activities that are at a moderate intensity level include:

Walking to school

Playground activities

Riding a scooter

Skateboarding

Walking the dog

Cycling on level ground

It also specifies that they also need to do two types of physical activity each week which includes aerobic exercise and exercises to strengthen their muscles and bones.

Which exercises strengthen muscles and bones?

Walking

Running

Games such as tug of war

Skipping with a rope

Gymnastics

Climbing

Basketball

Dance

Football

Rugby

Tennis

