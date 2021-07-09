Stalking claims made to Derbyshire Police by horse rider Gracie Spinks before her death are being investigated by a watchdog.

The 23 year-old's body was found in a field near Staveley Road in Duckmanton on the 18th June.

Officers later discovered the body of 35 year-old Michael Sellars, in a field on Tom Lane.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) say Ms Spinks made contact with Derbyshire Police in February to make an allegation of stalking.

They also confirmed that officers spoke to her and the man whose behaviour she had reported.

The IOPC will consider whether the police investigation was carried out in line with relevant policies and guidance and if the force met its safeguarding obligations.

The watchdog will also investigate the decision-making of police following the discovering of a bag containing weapons by a member of the public in May.

It was found close to where Ms Spinks died several weeks later. The discovery was reported to the force.

The IOPC say Ms Spinks' family have been notified of the investigation.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "This was a heart-breaking incident where a young woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with all those affected.

"We recognise the impact this has had on the local community, which is why it is so important for us to carry out our investigation, which is independent of the police.

"Our work will focus on understanding the circumstances leading up to her death, and the police response to those, and will be provided to the Coroner in advance of the inquest."

The IOPC said Derbyshire Police referred itself to the watchdog following the incident.