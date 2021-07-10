Predictions and Preparations: How the Midlands is marking the EURO 2020 final

Excitement is building for England's first final in 55 years this weekend. The men's team secured a place in tomorrow night's major football tournament following their historic 2-1 victory over Denmark.

People in the Midlands have been gearing up for the game, including staff at Twycross Zoo who let their meerkats decide, and the conclusion seems to be it's coming home.

Well wishes have also been pouring in from the team at Gedling Southbank Girls FC in Nottingham.

This was the girls under 11s and Under 12s football team this morning. They've been doing Euro activities ahead of the match.

The young players at Carlton Football Centre have their fingers crossed that England players will finish on top.

When is the final happening?

The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday 11 July at Wembley Stadium.

Where can I watch the game on TV or online?

The game will be broadcast on ITV, with its coverage starting from 6.30pm on Sunday. It will also be available to stream online on the ITV Hub (for viewers in the UK only).

What if I'm watching it at a pub?

Pubs in England will be allowed to stay open later on Sunday, in case the final goes to penalties, Downing Street has said.

The government has granted pubs special permission to open until 11.15pm - 15 minutes after normal closing time on Sunday.

A school in Nottinghamshire has said pupils can arrive a little later on Monday morning, much to their delight.

Fairfield Academy in Stapleford sent a message out to all parents to say that any children who will be staying up late for Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy don't have to be at school until 10.30am.

And according to Pete the Komodo Dragon at Birmingham Wildlife Conservation Park, The Three Lions will be on a winning streak.

The lizard, successfully predicted Southgate's team would defeat Denmark on Wednesday night.

After some hesitation, keepers say in his latest prediction against Italy, England has it in the bag.

