The countdown has begun to England's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Fans across the Midlands will be glued to their screens as the Three Lions aim for their first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup. Pubs across the region packed out from late morning as fans decided to make the most of the occasion.

One couple in Wolverhampton weren't even letting their own wedding day get in the way of the football celebrations. The groom, Ross Munro from Codsall, arrived with the St George flag firmly around his shoulders.

Alongside messages of support from locals here in the Midlands, there have also been a string of messages from around the world for not only the England team but also Villa captain, Jack Grealish who's played a decisive role in some of the team's matches.

England v Italy kicks off at 8pm on Sunday, July 11. Coverage starts on ITV from 6.30pm - it will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.