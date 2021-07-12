Jack Grealish 'wanted to take a penalty'

Jack Grealish has hit back saying he 'wanted to take a penalty' after he was criticised for not being among England's first five takers in the European Championship final defeat to Italy.

It was in response to a Sky Sports tweet that had comments from Roy Keane saying Grealish or his national teammate Sterling should've taken a spot-kick.

The Aston Villa captain and Raheem Sterling were both singled out by Keane for not being ahead of 19-year-old Bukayo Saka, who missed the shoot-out.

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring his goal with Jack Grealish during the Euro 2020 match against Czech Republic. Credit: PA

However, Grealish took Twitter to defend himself, making it public knowledge that he was keen to take a penalty and that it was manager Gareth Southgate's decision not to select him.

The Aston Villa player tweeted: "I said I wanted to take one!"

He went on to say: "The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight! But I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a penalty when I said I will…"

Read more: