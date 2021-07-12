Woman and two children taken to hospital after pushchair was hit by car in Smethwick
A woman and two children have been taken to hospital after a pushchair was reportedly hit by a car in the West Midlands.Police and paramedics raced to Thimblemill Road, Smethwick, after the collision just before 11am today (July 12th).An eyewitness said one of the children was in a 'pushchair' at the time of the crash.A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said one child was uninjured, the woman suffered minor injuries, and the second child required treatment.
All three patients were assessed by ambulance staff and were taken to hospital.A WMAS spokesperson added: "We were called at 10.42am to reports of an RTC involving a car and pedestrians in Thimblemill Road, Smethwick."An ambulance, paramedic officer and critical care paramedic attended. Three pedestrians, a woman and two young children, were reportedly involved in a collision with a car.
"All three patients were assessed by ambulance staff on scene; one child was uninjured, the woman suffered minor injuries and the second child required treatment on scene before all three were conveyed to hospital for further checks."The onlooker said: "It was awful. The poor lady and the children we waiting at the bus stop when they were hit."