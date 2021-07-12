Play video

A woman and two children have been taken to hospital after a pushchair was reportedly hit by a car in the West Midlands.Police and paramedics raced to Thimblemill Road, Smethwick, after the collision just before 11am today (July 12th).An eyewitness said one of the children was in a 'pushchair' at the time of the crash.A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said one child was uninjured, the woman suffered minor injuries, and the second child required treatment.

Credit: BPM

All three patients were assessed by ambulance staff and were taken to hospital.A WMAS spokesperson added: "We were called at 10.42am to reports of an RTC involving a car and pedestrians in Thimblemill Road, Smethwick."An ambulance, paramedic officer and critical care paramedic attended. Three pedestrians, a woman and two young children, were reportedly involved in a collision with a car.

"All three patients were assessed by ambulance staff on scene; one child was uninjured, the woman suffered minor injuries and the second child required treatment on scene before all three were conveyed to hospital for further checks."The onlooker said: "It was awful. The poor lady and the children we waiting at the bus stop when they were hit."