Staff needed at new Peaky Blinders pub

30 brand new city centre jobs are to be created as the iconic Rainbow Pub in Digbeth receives a cash boost of over £750,000

Building work gets underway next week on a major transformation of The Rainbow pub in Digbeth, renowned both for its association with the original Peaky Blinders in the 1890s and as a catalyst for Digbeth’s transformation into a creative quarter.

The pub, which has been closed for the last four years, with reopen later this summer.

Peaky Blinders sign

The news comes as just last month, city councillors approved a Plans for a £1bn transformation of the area around the iconic Custard Factory.

The green light has been given on the 42-acre scheme, which will see 16,000 jobs created and 2.2 million square foot of commercial space alongside 1,850 homes.

At the time, Leader of Birmingham City Council Ian Ward shared his excitement for the known as Birmingham's 'creative quarter' area.

It is vitally important that the investment we generate through the arrival of HS2 at Curzon Street supports our thriving creative industry in Digbeth. Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council

Gent 48's mural on Meriden Street in Digbeth Credit: Edwin Ladd - @laddmedia

Artwork like Gent 42's can be seen throughout the so-called 'creative quarter'

The popularity of shows like 'The Peaky Blinders' has soared in recent years, with iconic scenes being filmed at the Black Country Living Museum

General Manager of the new pub, Lisa Travis, who has been involved in the music industry all her life and was manager of The Prince of Wales in Cambridge Street, will be in charge of live bookings.

We can’t wait to open the doors and breathe life back into The Rainbow. It has fallen on hard times in recent years and now needs some TLC. Lisa Travis, General Manager

The Rainbow pub is due to open later this summer.