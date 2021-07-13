Staff needed at new Peaky Blinders pub
30 brand new city centre jobs are to be created as the iconic Rainbow Pub in Digbeth receives a cash boost of over £750,000
Building work gets underway next week on a major transformation of The Rainbow pub in Digbeth, renowned both for its association with the original Peaky Blinders in the 1890s and as a catalyst for Digbeth’s transformation into a creative quarter.
The pub, which has been closed for the last four years, with reopen later this summer.
The news comes as just last month, city councillors approved a Plans for a £1bn transformation of the area around the iconic Custard Factory.
The green light has been given on the 42-acre scheme, which will see 16,000 jobs created and 2.2 million square foot of commercial space alongside 1,850 homes.
According to the applicant, more than 16,000 jobs will be created if the green light is given by Birmingham City Council for the scheme.
At the time, Leader of Birmingham City Council Ian Ward shared his excitement for the known as Birmingham's 'creative quarter' area.
Artwork like Gent 42's can be seen throughout the so-called 'creative quarter'
The popularity of shows like 'The Peaky Blinders' has soared in recent years, with iconic scenes being filmed at the Black Country Living Museum
See more we've covered from the Black Country Living Museum
General Manager of the new pub, Lisa Travis, who has been involved in the music industry all her life and was manager of The Prince of Wales in Cambridge Street, will be in charge of live bookings.
The Rainbow pub is due to open later this summer.