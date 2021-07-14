The ballot for people in the West Midlands to apply for tickets for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has officially opened.

It's a chance for people in the region to get a head start applying for tickets, while the main ticket event will be open to everyone from September.

The West Midlands ballot will be open for applications until 30 July.

The sports programme is the biggest in Commonwealth history, say the event organisers.

People can apply for 19 sports. 8 para-sports. 286 sessions of sport, plus the opening and closing ceremonies, which will take place across 11 days.

Women’s cricket T20, basketball 3×3, wheelchair basketball 3×3 and mixed synchronised diving will all debut in Birmingham.

The schedule includes two ‘Super Sundays’, with the second set to be the ultimate showcase of women’s sport.

With limited opportunities to attend live sports events in recent months, a huge amount of interest in tickets for the Games is expected.

