Around 120 family, friends, and school mates have attended the emotional ceremony for 14-year-old Dea-John Reid at the New Testament Church in Lozells.

His body was brought in a white coffin on a horse-drawn carriage to a service described as a 'celebration of life.'

One wreath read 'Son' another 'Brother' and one simply 'Dea-John'. Another was of a football, in honour of the sport he loved.

The ceremony was opened by Bishop Desmond Jaddoo, who has supported Dea-John's family during this devastating time.

Dea-John Reid died from a stab wound to his chest in College Road in the Kingstanding area of the city on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.

His death provoked an outpouring of grief in the community, including a vigil held in his neighbourhood.

Dea-John Reid Credit: West Midlands Police

"It's been overwhelming," says Bishop Desmond Jaddoo, "there's been a lot of donations, a lot of love, shared by the community."

"And despite the circumstances, there are good people in our great city of Birmingham."

The service programme includes hymns 'Amazing Grace' and 'I Went To The Throne Of God', with readings from Psalms 23 given by Patrice Mendez.

Five people have been charged with Dea-John's murder and are awaiting trial.