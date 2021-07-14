Nottingham's Broadmarsh area to be transformed with world famous urban designer

Play video

For over a year, the former Broadmarsh Shopping Centre in Nottingham has been a blot on the city centre landscape, as a derelict 20-acre site.

Until last year, there were plans for a new and improved shopping centre, but the developers INTU went bust.

Now, urban designer Thomas Heatherwick has been appointed the task of turning the rubble and concrete into a green, pedestrian-friendly public space suitable for 21st century living.

It will be one of the biggest city-centre redevelopments in Europe.

People understand that you can't just do something without there being real room for economic growth and development. So how can we make something that gives something to everybody but also makes economic sense? That's the interesting juggle we've got going forward. Thomas Heatherwick

Heatherwick has already been involved in numerous high-profile architectural projects, including the Olympic Cauldron for London 2012, and Little Island in New York, but now he has his sights set out on Nottingham.

In the months since INTU went into administration, unable to complete plans for a new shopping centre, thousands of people gave their views to the city council on what should replace it, including spaces for wildlife.

Several local architects also came up with their own vision.

People said they'd like a public Space, maybe a green public space. People said it would be good to have places where people could live, or some retail. Places where people could go and eat or drink. But really something which is a good statement and a really important area for people to think - wow, the Broadmarsh area in Nottingham is something to be remembered, and to be enjoyed! Cllr David Mellan, Nottingham City Council

The plans now in place involve a new green, pedestrian-friendly public space for the city centre, involving the most significant changes to a city centre road layout for 15 years.

It's being funded through the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund.

The scheme has attracted over £20m of Government funding and work to transform the look and feel of the area began in August 2020.

The redevelopment of the whole Broadmarsh area will drastically improve the city centre once completed, say the City Council. Credit: Nottingham City Council

Some demolition work on the site will resume next month to create an open corridor linking the train station and the city centre.

While the bulk of the old Broadmarsh site remained derelict, construction around it has continued apace.

The former Broadmarsh centre in Nottingham is set to be transformed Credit: ITV News Central

Already we've got the college building. We've got the car park and the space for the new library. The castle's opened again and that's not very far away. And it's got to link in with areas like the Lace Market. North into the Market Square. South to this area here near the station. It's a very exciting, significant part of the jigsaw that is Nottingham city centre and we need to get it right. Cllr David Mellan, Nottingham City Council

Thomas Heatherwick is due to reveal his vision for the Broadmarsh site in the autumn.

He says his plan is to create nothing less than a new model for how our high streets and city centre could be.

"It's kind of unfashionable to say you're designing a place for joy, but that is what we're going to be doing."