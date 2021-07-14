Wolves transfer: Goalkeeper Rui Patricio moves to Roma

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio has joined Serie A outfit Roma, the club has confirmed.

The Portuguese player has been at Wolves for three years, having played a role in helping the team achieve their most successful season for 40 years.

Patricio made more than 135 appearances since the club's promotion to the Premier League, and kept 37 clean sheets on the way to earning successive seventh place finishes, which brought the return of European football to the Black Country.

The fee for the transfer has been reported to be £10.25m.

The 33 year-old played every minute of Wolves' 2019/20 Premier League campaign, and made 10 outings in the run to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Patricio was almost an ever-present in the Wolves goal for the past three seasons Credit: PA

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “We would all like to thank Rui for everything he has done for Wolves during the past three seasons."

He has been part of the best years of the club’s recent history, in terms of the success we have had, coming to us when we were newly promoted and helping the club to achieve two seventh place finishes. Scott Sellars, Wolves technical director

Scott Sellars continued: “he’s been a fantastic servant to the club, but it’s a fantastic opportunity for him to experience a new club in a new league, and a good move for everybody involved.

“We certainly wish him the very best of luck at Roma.”