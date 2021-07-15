£5,000 reward offered for information on newborn baby found dead in canal

A £5,000 reward is being offered for information about the suspected murder of a newborn baby whose body was found in a canal in Willenhall near Walsall.

Police are still attempting to trace the mother of the baby boy, whose body was found on May 20, amid concerns for her welfare.

The reward is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of anyone who could be responsible for offences linked to the newborn's death.

Officers have said the baby was “probably not alive” when he was put into the canal in Rough Wood country park, near Willenhall, Walsall. Credit: BPM

Officers previously said the baby was "probably not alive" when he was put in the canal, and could have died during birth.

A passer-by discovered the baby at around 1pm on May 20 in a stretch of canal off Hunts Lane, in the Essington Canal in Rough Wood country park, near Willenhall , Walsall.

Police said he may have been in the water for up to four days before being discovered.

Footage from the scene from SnapperSK

Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: “This is a particularly sad, tragic case and shocking for the community, so we are keen to have answers as to what happened and who was involved.

“We are urging anyone who may know something to contact our charity anonymously as soon as possible.

“There is concern also for the well-being of the baby’s mother.

A leaflet issued as part of a previous witness appeal Credit: Richard Vernalls/PA

“Investigators, who have asked our charity to put up this reward, believe that someone may know or suspect who the mother is.

“We hope that our reward for information given anonymously will help prompt someone’s conscience to speak up and tell us what they know.”

Mr Duthie added: “Everyone who contacts Crimestoppers stays 100% anonymous. Always. We have kept this promise for over 32 years."

Information can be given by contacting Crimestoppers' UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24/7, or use the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.