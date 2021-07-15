Central Lobby: July 21 - Freedom Day and Child Mental Heath: are we failing our children's minds?
It's been quite a week. We thought football was coming home but were disappointed at the last moment. 'Freedom' day is still happening but there's been a change in tone.
And families are telling us they've been pushed to breaking point as they're unable to get proper support for their children with serious mental health issues.
To discuss these topics Alison Mackenzie is joined by
Heather Wheeler the Conservative MP for South Derbyshire
Jack Dromey, the Labour MP for Birmingham, Erdington
Michael Mullaney, councillor & leader of the Liberal Democrats on Leics County Council