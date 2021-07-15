British number one Dan Evans has withdrawn from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games having tested positive for COVID-19.

He was due to compete in the men's singles and would have been partnered with Neal Skupski in the men’s doubles.

The Birmingham-born 31-year-old is the current British number one and has recently competed in Wimbledon.

Dan Evans reacts to losing against Sebastian Korda during their gentleman's singles third round match on day five of Wimbledon Credit: PA

In a statement on his instagram, Evans said:

“Unfortunately, I recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, I will not be able to prepare and get myself ready for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"I am hugely disappointed and currently self isolating according to the guidelines as set out by the government.

“I want to wish the entire GB team all of the very best for the Games and look forward to being back on the court in the near future.”

Sir Andy Murray will be the sole representative in the men’s singles competition for Team GB and an announcement will be made in due course on a new partner for Neal Skupski in the men’s doubles.