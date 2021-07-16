Some elective operations at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham have been rescheduled following an increased demand for patients in emergency care.

University Hospitals Birmingham Trust said the operations were rescheduled today and yesterday "as a result of the number of very sick patients requiring emergency care."

"This is also contributed to by increasing numbers of inpatients with COVID requiring critical care."

How many Covid patients are in critical care?

Monday 12 July: 19 out of 110 Covid inpatients were in ICU.

Friday 16 July: 30 out of 166 Covid inpatients were in ICU.

The Trust says elective operations are continuing at its other hospital sites, including Heartlands, Good Hope and Solihull hospitals.

Health care workers are encouraging local people to play their important part in keeping themselves and other more vulnerable people safe by wearing masks and being socially distanced where possible.

Read more: