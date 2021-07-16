What is the design for this year's Wistow Maze?
Wistow Maze in Leicestershire is the creation of owner Diana Brooks who for the last 17 years has come up with ever more ingenious ways to help you get lost.
But it's from the air you see the real theme of this year's design - a Phoenix rising from the ashes, to symbolise new beginnings after a time like no other.
She says: "We always run a competition on Facebook in January and we got half the people going NHS, viruses and needles.
"And then the other half going 'Please. Nothing to do with Covid' and I'm afraid I'm very much with the latter half.
"I didn't want anything to do with it whatsoever but the Phoenix was very popular. A lot of people suggested that. I think everyone wants just something positive and hope. And we've got to move forward."
Last year's lockdown was tough costing the business £1000's in lost revenue but from Monday they'll hope to make up for that when the maze re-opens to the public.
Phil Brewster reports.