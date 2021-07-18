Why a woman allergic to the cold is not looking forward to lockdown rules easing

Play video

A woman from Sherwood in Nottingham says she is not looking forward to mask wearing no longer being a legal requirement as her medical condition requires her to wear one when outside.

Max Fisher suffers from a variety of conditions - the rarest of which is Cold Urticaria - which means exposure to anything cold will spark a serious allergic reaction.

From Monday, July 19 step four of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown coming into effect. Face coverings will no longer be compulsory and two-metre social distancing will not be required.

"Whenever I touch something cold I come up in hives, or itchy. I'll become swollen, painful. When it's hot I react to my own sweat because it cools down on my skin. I can't have an iced coffee. I can't have an iced anything - ice cream. When it's cold outside I have to wear a mask so I can like breathe properly," she explained.In anticipation Max takes a supply of antihistamines and an inhaler with her. She also has to wear a mask even in summer as things like air-conditioning in shops could trigger her condition. With the arrival of Covid-19 masks have become commonplace. But Max says she still gets singled out for ridicule.

"Before I used to get lots of comments in the streets like 'Why are you wearing a mask? What's wrong with you?' And now obviously I don't get that. But I do get the anti-maskers being 'Urgh. You are a sheep. You don't need to wear that.' And I'm like 'I do. It's not Covid-related', she said.

From tomorrow there will no longer be a legal requirement to wear a mask, although their use is still recommended in crowded or enclosed spaces. It's not something Max is looking forward to.

"I'm not excited for Freedom Day. I'm not excited for everyone to cast aside their masks and then think that I should do it as well. Because I'm still allergic. I'm still ill. I still have to wear a mask. And with my other conditions I might or might not be more at risk for Covid, so I'm really not excited about the infection rate going up."