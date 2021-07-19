In pictures: how your pets have been soaking up the sunshine

The Midlands has been basking in glorious sunshine the last few days, with temperatures rising to 30°C in some parts of the UK at the weekend.

The weather has been enjoyed not just by us but also by our four-legged friends. This is how some of them have been enjoying the sunshine in parts of our region.

Jayne Wilson - Kidderminster

Credit: Carla - Guinea Pigs Spuddy and Poppet

Credit: Mik - Staffordshire - Mischa the husky enjoying her doggy frozen yoghurt

Credit: Zoè Sarann Wood - My lad Mac having a nice bath to keep him cool

Credit: Carla Sebastián - Stoke-On-Trent

Credit: Kay Davies - Dudley

Credit: Matthew Brookes - Woodgate Valley Urban Farm

Credit: Amber Sokyrka - 'Retired Military Working Dog Zafari enjoying his first proper summer in retirement'

Credit: Melanie Pattinson - Birmingham

Credit: Carolyn Swallow

Tips to keep your pet happy in hot weather: