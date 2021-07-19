In pictures: how your pets have been soaking up the sunshine

Credit: Zoe Talbot - Tamworth

The Midlands has been basking in glorious sunshine the last few days, with temperatures rising to 30°C in some parts of the UK at the weekend. 

The weather has been enjoyed not just by us but also by our four-legged friends. This is how some of them have been enjoying the sunshine in parts of our region.

Jayne Wilson - Kidderminster
Credit: Carla - Guinea Pigs Spuddy and Poppet
Credit: Mik - Staffordshire - Mischa the husky enjoying her doggy frozen yoghurt
Credit: Zoè Sarann Wood - My lad Mac having a nice bath to keep him cool
Credit: Carla Sebastián - Stoke-On-Trent
Credit: Kay Davies - Dudley
Credit: Matthew Brookes - Woodgate Valley Urban Farm
Credit: Amber Sokyrka - 'Retired Military Working Dog Zafari enjoying his first proper summer in retirement'
Credit: Melanie Pattinson - Birmingham
Credit: Carolyn Swallow

Tips to keep your pet happy in hot weather:

  • Keep your pets safe by using a pet-safe sun cream on exposed parts of your pets skin

  • Provide plenty of access to shade and constant access to fresh water

  • Provide damp towels for your pets to lie on to help cool them down

  • Walk your dog in the morning or evening when it's cooler to reduce the risk of heatstroke and burning their paws on the pavement

  • Some pets enjoy splashing around in a paddling pool if you are able to get access to one