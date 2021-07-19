In pictures: how your pets have been soaking up the sunshine
The Midlands has been basking in glorious sunshine the last few days, with temperatures rising to 30°C in some parts of the UK at the weekend.
The weather has been enjoyed not just by us but also by our four-legged friends. This is how some of them have been enjoying the sunshine in parts of our region.
Tips to keep your pet happy in hot weather:
Keep your pets safe by using a pet-safe sun cream on exposed parts of your pets skin
Provide plenty of access to shade and constant access to fresh water
Provide damp towels for your pets to lie on to help cool them down
Walk your dog in the morning or evening when it's cooler to reduce the risk of heatstroke and burning their paws on the pavement
Some pets enjoy splashing around in a paddling pool if you are able to get access to one