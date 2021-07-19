Leicester waves goodbye to longest restrictions in the country on 'Freedom Day'

Freedom Day means different things to different people. In the city of Leicester, where they're used to restrictions more than most, shoppers were greeted to a city centre beach and they've got a number of events lined up to attract visitors.

This family beach is aimed at bringing people back into Leicester city centre after what's been a tricky time for the city having faced the longest period of some form of covid restrictions since early 2020 - that's more than any other city.

Although most restrictions were lifted today, many shoppers inside and out kept their masks on - but what does Freedom Day mean to them?

Play video

Freedom Day is just another way of opening up society to shut it down again Shopper, Leicester City Centre

A family beach in Humberstone Gate

Despite the beach being busy, today the largest outdoor covered market is Europe was not.

Mitchell Bray, has been trading at Leicester marker for over 40 years, and Freedom Day feels no different for him.

There's more as restrictions ease across England here: