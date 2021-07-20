Play video

The brother of a man from Northampton who died after falling over an e-scooter has joined campaigners in Downing Street urging the Government to ban them.

Philip Jones was injured after tripping over a Voi e-scooter, an inquest recorded a verdict of accidental death.

ITV News Central spoke to Dennis Jones, brother of Philip Jones, after he joined campaigners to present the petition calling for them to be made illegal.

Play video

Dennis Jones

The controversial roll-out of e-scooters on England's roads has brought hundreds of injuries and more than 1,000 complaints, according to new figures from local councils.

Sarah Gayton has been leading the campaign because she worries that the vehicles could cause unnecessary harm to disabled people.

Play video

The NFBUK petition, National Federation of the Blind of the UK, will ask for:

The rentable e-scooter trials to be halted.

For the sale of private e-scooters to be stoped and for the law that makes private illegal e-scooters to use on the highway to remain in force.

For an inquiry to be held on the into the death of Mr Philip Jones who passed away after being injured after tripping over a VOI e-scooter in Northampton .

Credit: PA

E-scooter trials: How they work

There are e-scooter rental trials taking place in more than 50 towns and cities in England, run by 11 private companies.

In most schemes, e-scooters are dotted around the city that you can pick up and rent using a mobile phone app. Others allow monthly rentals where you keep the e-scooter at home.

You must have a provisional or full driving licence to rent an e-scooter and you can face the same penalties for dangerous or drink driving as you would in a car.

In the rental trials, you are advised - but don’t have to - wear a helmet and the e-scooters are limited to 15.5mph.

Geofencing technology will often stop you from riding in prohibited areas or slow the speed of the e-scooter.

Only e-scooters in the rental trials are legal on UK roads. Riding a privately-owned e-scooter has always been and remains illegal. If stopped, you could have your e-scooter seized by the police, receive a £300 fine and face six points on your driving licence.

Read more: