Commonwealth Games 2022: Young people asked to be part of opening ceremony

300 young people aged 16-30 offered the chance to perform at a variety of events in 2022 including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Young people aged 16-30 from across the West Midlands are being invited to join Critical Mass 2022, a unique opportunity to be involved in some of the biggest events of 2022 including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

What's being described as a 'bold and ambitious project', Critical Mass will see 300 young people come together to be a part of a dance and movement collective where participants will learn new dance styles, meet other young dancers and work with professional dancers to create and participate in a wide variety of performances.

Both a disabled and non-disabled dance crew will be created to perform at events across the West Midlands including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

This is a truly once in a lifetime opportunity for young people from across the West Midlands to be involved in some of the biggest events to ever take place in our region. Raidene Carter, Executive Producer for Culture Programme and Live Sites

“We are on the look out for a truly diverse collective who represent Birmingham’s vibrant communities with an enthusiasm for creating memorable moments for spectators to enjoy on a regional, national and international scale."

Sessions and rehearsals will take place across the West Midlands, with a range of Summer Camps taking place from this August where participants can find out more about the project and begin their journey with this exciting project. Summer Camps will take place across the region including Birmingham city centre, Selly Oak, Leamington Spa, Shrewsbury, Walsall, Wolverhampton, Coventry and Worcester.

There's more from the Commonwealth Games on ITV Central here: