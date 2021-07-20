Ed Sheeran to perform free concert in Coventry next month

One of the world's best-selling music artists is coming to Coventry in August for a special live concert.

Ed Sheeran is set to perform a free concert at the hmv Empire in Coventry, as the gig celebrates hmv’s centenary, marking 100 years since the iconic British high street retailer opened its first store in July 1921.

The event also coincides with Coventry's status as City of Culture 2021.

The singer recently released single 'Bad Habits' ahead up his upcoming fifth studio album.

The concert will be available for free to a 700-strong audience Credit: PA Images

Fans will be able to enter into a prize draw to be some of the 700-strong audience to watch the intimate concert.

The HMV Empire venue has undergone a £500,000 redevelopment and relocation, with the Ed Sheeran concert the first of many live events to be hosted in the brand new space.

Speak ahead of the special concert, Ed Sheeran said:

Very happy to say that I’ll be performing in Coventry. Ed Sheeran

As restrictions are eased as part of so-called 'Freedom Day', new rules will be implemented for concert-goers. Those attending the gig will be temperature checked on arrival, and must not attempt to gain entry to the venue if they have knowingly been recently exposed to any person who has tested positive for covid-19.

Attendees will need to show proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test taken within 48 hours ofthe time of entry to the venue, or proof of full vaccination received at least 14 days prior to the event.

We are extremely proud to be a part of their centenary celebrations, and the cherry on the cake is just the stuff of dreams: to have Ed Sheeran – one of the world’s biggest artists – not only coming to Coventry but performing in our new venue Phil Rooney & Dave Brayley, Co-Owners of the hmv Empire

Fans who register by 11:59pm on Sunday 8 August will be entered into a free prize draw.