Handling the heat: How can you keep safe in the sun?

Scorching temperatures over the last few days have made for a few uncomfortable nights sleep. But what about when you're out and about? How can you keep safe in the sun?

An amber extreme heat warning was issued in the region yesterday and temperatures across the Midlands are due to remain high at around 30 degrees today.

Doctors are warning everyone to take care and drink enough water.

This GP from Birmingham is reminding people to look after their skin during the hot weather.

"If you are someone who is prone to sunburning where you're not looking or out in the sun doing something strenuous, cover your arms, cover your body wherever you can" Dr Thuva Amulthalingham, GP in Birmingham

Meanwhile, West Midlands Ambulance Service has offered some simple tips to remember.

People enjoying the weather in Leicester

Official NHS advice reminds people to: