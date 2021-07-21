Handling the heat: How can you keep safe in the sun?
Scorching temperatures over the last few days have made for a few uncomfortable nights sleep. But what about when you're out and about? How can you keep safe in the sun?
An amber extreme heat warning was issued in the region yesterday and temperatures across the Midlands are due to remain high at around 30 degrees today.
Doctors are warning everyone to take care and drink enough water.
This GP from Birmingham is reminding people to look after their skin during the hot weather.
Meanwhile, West Midlands Ambulance Service has offered some simple tips to remember.
People enjoying the weather in Leicester
Official NHS advice reminds people to:
look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk
drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol
never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals
try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm
walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and wear a wide brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat
make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling