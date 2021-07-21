Pavement parking pandemic: Birmingham residents condemn "thoughtless" behaviour

Play video

Andy Bevan reports

Ruth Lane has lived with her osteoporosis for 28 years but now she's having to live with another problem - emptied bins left scattered across the pavements around her home in Cotteridge.

This morning she took a video from her bedroom window as crews did their rounds, leaving bins blocking the way for anyone with mobility or sight issues, or trying to control a pushchair or buggy.

Neighbours, residents actually leave the bins as close to the wall or even in the front gardens for collection - that's not a problem but as soon as they're emptied they're literally just scattered. Ruth Lane, resident

Down the road in Bournville they're also fed up of blocked pavements - but here it's inconsiderate drivers parking wherever they like, forcing cyclists further out into traffic lanes.

Residents across Birmingham have posted numerous pictures on social media but say getting anything done about it is usually a fruitless task.

West Midlands Police told us:

Obstructions where parking is restricted is a matter for the council. Where there are no parking restrictions, the obstruction can be reported to police. West Midlands Police spokesperson

Bournville Village Trust looks after the local area

We are committed to doing what we can about parking issues including working with local agencies who have enforcement powers. We will always listen to concerns from residents and take action where we can and we encourage residents to play their role in also parking responsibly and looking after their community. Bournville Village Trust

The government is considering extending London's ban on pavement parking to the rest of the country. Those who break the rules could face £70 fines. The Department for Transport has promised an announcement later this year.

Birmingham City Council wouldn't comment on those proposals but about Ruth Lane's issue with bins they told us: